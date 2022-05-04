Cat chef shows how to beat the heat with strawberry smoothie. Watch

Are cute cat videos something that keeps you going throughout the day? Then chances are you’re aware of the cat chef named The Little Puff who is nothing short of an online celebrity. The Instagram page dedicated to this fluffy ball of fur is filled with various videos showcasing his talents. While some clips show the cat trying out new recipes, others capture him recreating viral hacks to check their authenticity so that you don’t have to. The posts involving the kitty often leave people excited and with a smile. Just like this video of him preparing strawberry smoothie that has now prompted people to post various comments. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amused too.

Originally posted on the cat’s personal Instagram page called thatlittlepuff, the video left people pleased after it was re-shared by YouTube on their official Insta page. “Drop a,” they wrote and added a strawberry emoji. They continued and posted, “if you want a @thatlittlepuff smoothie,”. YouTube concluded their post with a cat face emoticon.

The video opens to show the cat plucking the seeds from a few strawberries. He then puts them in a blender along with milk and ice to prepare a smoothie.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered over 2.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So cuteeeeee,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” posted another. “The ASMR,” pointed a third. “This is amazing,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

