Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?

Do you love seeing different kinds of videos involving cats? Then there is a possibility you are aware of ‘Meow Chef’ who shares different sorts of recipes on his own Instagram page. The cat has now shared another video showcasing how to prepare various kinds of delicious drinks. There is a possibility that besides making you smile, the clip will also tempt you to try them out.

“Yummy Yummy Meow. Would you like a cup or drink?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show the fluffy chef using cactus to create a delicious drink. As the clip goes on, he shows how to prepare drinks using matcha.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments.

“Master meow mixologist,” praised an Instagram user. “The bit of cat is actually my favorite part,” shared another. “I love watching you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Which one of these drinks would you like to try?

