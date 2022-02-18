Home / Trending / Cat crawls inside sofa, dogs dig a hole to ‘rescue’ kitty. Watch
Cat crawls inside sofa, dogs dig a hole to ‘rescue’ kitty. Watch

The video of the dogs digging a hole in a sofa to ‘rescue’ the cat was posted on Reddit.
The image shows the two dogs waiting for the cat to come out.(Reddit/@b0rsht)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 10:11 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are looking for a cute video showing cats or dogs, then here is a clip that may leave you very happy. This is a video that shows what two pooches did to ‘save’ their kitty friend who ended up inside a sofa. There is a chance that the video may leave you saying aww – and also make you chuckle a little.

The video opens to show two dogs sitting comfortably on a couch. In the middle of the sofa, one can see a huge hole. The camera then pans inside the opening to show the cat hiding inside. The caption posted along with the video gives a context and explains the situation.

“The cat got inside the sofa, but they dug a hole so that it could get out. Respect for offering a helping paw,” it reads.

Take a look at the pet video:

The video has been posted about 10 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were also some who were reminded of the animated series Paw Patrol.

“Hashtag Heroes,” wrote a Reddit user. “Both of them are really thinking ‘Look! Look, we saved the cat!’,” posted another. “Cat hiding in sofa to escape hyperactive dogs - dogs ‘we’ll save you’,” joked a third. “RIP the sofa though. A necessary sacrifice,” expressed a fourth. “Paw Patrol,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did this camaraderie between a cat and two dogs leave you smiling?

