Cat dances while ‘making’ bed, funnily cute video wows people

Are you looking for a funny cat video that you can watch over and over again? Then here is a clip of a cat that can make you very happy. Shared on Reddit, it is a video that may make you laugh out loud.

“A few weeks ago I posted a video of Edmond the dancing bed making cat, here is another one!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show the cat’s bed kept on a couch. The cat is standing on the bed dancing and ‘making’ its bed.

Take a look at the adorably hilarious video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also amassed tons of responses.

“I have never seen a cat do that. You've got a unique one! Delightfully weird,” wrote a Reddit user. “My orange tabby does this to flatten out my belly to nest ontop of it when I sleep,” shared another. “What a silly cat,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?