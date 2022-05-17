Home / Trending / Cat desperately tries catching water that human is pouring into a bathtub. Watch
trending

Cat desperately tries catching water that human is pouring into a bathtub. Watch

  • The video showcasing the cat desperately trying to catch the flowing water was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat trying to catch the flowing water.&nbsp;(Reddit/@IAMCAV0N)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat trying to catch the flowing water. (Reddit/@IAMCAV0N)
Published on May 17, 2022 08:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are super cute to watch. Those are also the videos that often leave you chuckling. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a cat’s futile attempts to catch water. The video is such that you may want to watch it more than once.

“Gonna catch it,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat standing in the middle of a bathtub. Within moments a person, who is not entirely visible, starts pouring water inside the tub from a cup. The cat instantly jumps forward to try and catch the flowing water using its paws.

Take a look at the video that shows the cat trying to catch flowing water:

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Hehe speedy,” wrote a Reddit user. “The kitty will not stop until the water is caught,” shared another. “Now this is a new one, I thought I had seen it all,” expressed a third. “How sweeeeet!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out