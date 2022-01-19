Cat ‘discovers' hidden camera, feline’s reaction is hilarious to watch

The video capturing the various antics of the cats are often absolutely wonderful to watch. Those are the pet videos that also leave people with a huge smile. There is now a latest addition to that list and it involves a cat ‘discovering’ a hidden camera.

Posted on Reddit, the video is shared with the caption “That case when the cat finds a hidden camera.” The clip opens to show the cat looking directly towards the camera from a distance. Within moments, the feline starts moving towards the camera. It is the expression of the furry creature that has now left people chuckling.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laugh out loud:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“He looks so suspicious of the camera, like he’s afraid to get caught doing something he shouldn’t,” wrote a Reddit user. “I’ve never seen an IRL cat that reminded me more of Garfield!” shared another. “He was hoping it would be hidden food,” posted a third. To which, the original poster replied, “But it turned out that this is just a hidden camera.”

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip make you laugh out loud?

