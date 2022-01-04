Cat does this whenever it hears the sound of fridge opening. Watch viral video

Are you looking for a cat video that is fun to watch and may leave you with a huge smile on your face? Then here is a clip that may leave you very happy. This video shows what a cat does every time it hears the sound of the fridge opening.

Originally posted on the Insta page thehungriestbengals, the video went crazy viral after being re-posted on the official page of Instagram. “Leftovers… yummmm. Meet Reign (@thehungriestbengals), a Bengal cat who simply LOVES food. ‘He learned the sound of the fridge opening and comes running from behind you and leaps into it whenever it is opened,’ says his human Kira. ‘He likes to dig around for a snack and will typically grab whatever he can before he is picked up. Sometimes he'll find his wet food, other times he'll come away clutching a bag of lettuce because he was short on time.’ #WeeklyFluff,” they wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than eight million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered various kinds of comments. Many posted heart or laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Hilarious,” wrote an Instagram user. “Little tiger,” shared another. “Funny,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

