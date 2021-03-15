Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, you must be aware of the viral vibing cat meme. In case you’ve achieved that amazing feat, allow us to explain. It’s an edited video, which shows a white cat rhythmically bobbing its head to music played by visually-impaired Turkish street musician Bilal Göregen. The Internet is also filled with various clips related to this viral video. There is now a new addition to the list and it’s such which will leave you giggling hard.

Shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden_ the video shows a cat vibing to the viral vibing cat video. Did you go “What?!” Watch the video to know what it is all about and there is a possibility that it’ll leave you chuckling hard.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than one million views – and the numbers are only increasing. The video prompted some to share similar videos of their cats.

There were also some who couldn’t stop commenting on the hilarity of the whole affair.

What are your thoughts on the video?

