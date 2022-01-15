Cat extends its paw as if to keep it on human’s hand, then does this. Watch

The Internet is filled with various online trends that people do with their pets. Just like this trend where humans extend their hands towards their pets to see their reactions. Generally, the pets return the gesture by putting their paws on the hands of the humans. This video, posted on Reddit, shows an individual trying to do the same with their cat. However, what has turned the video into a source of laughter is the feline’s reaction to the trend. There is a chance that the video will make you laugh out loud too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared with the caption, “Better luck next time hooman.” The video opens to show a human extending their hand towards the cat. For a brief moment, the feline extends its paw towards the human but instead of keeping it on their hand, the cat ends up licking it.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 49,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Stone. Cold,” joked a Reddit user. “That cat 100% knew what he was doing. HARSH!!” shared another. “This might be the best post I’ve ever seen,” posted a third.

What are your thought on the video?