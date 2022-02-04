Cat fights with its younger brother, people find the video highly relatable

Cat videos are cute to watch. Probably that is the reason, this video involving a kitty and its younger brother is now winning people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amused too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Smoothie. “How life is with a younger brother,” the clip was shared with this caption back in 2020. The video, however, again captured people’s attention after being recently posted on an Instag page.

We won’t give away everything the sweet video shows, so take a look at the clip:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Some also reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Floof wars,” posted another. “They are both so cute,” expressed a third. “I love kittens, so cute," commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON