Cat finds the perfect sitting spot on top of a door. Video sparks laughter

Cat videos are almost always fun to watch. Those videos can make your day brighter. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a cat’s unusual sitting place and how it gets there. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The clip is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “It's just the perfect spot,” it reads. The video opens to show the cat standing on the edge of a slab. Within moments, the kitty jumps upwards and lands on the top of a door. The adorable fur ball then finds a comfortable position to sit there.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Cats are so fantastically weird,” wrote a Reddit user. “I’m just convinced that all cats are reincarnated Ninjas,” joked another. “My cat does this every day. She likes to get as high up as she can and in most rooms there's nowhere higher than the top of the doors,” shared a third. “If I fits, I sits,” posted a fourth. “I believe I can flyyyy, I believe I can reach this doorrrrrr,” commented a fifth imagining the cat’s thoughts. “The ultimate most adorable flex,” expressed a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?