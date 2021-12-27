Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat gets 'flopping fish' toy as Christmas present, can't stop playing. Watch

This video posted on Reddit shows a cat playing with the ‘flopping fish’ toy it got as a Christmas present. 
Published on Dec 27, 2021
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:53 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

 

Cats are always curious about things and take their chances in order to figure out what they are. In this video posted on Reddit, viewers can see how a cat is playing with a ‘flopping fish’ toy. The poster reveals that their kitty got this as a present for Christmas.

The video opens to show how the cat was lying on the ground, pretty much wrestling with the toy - trying its level best to tame it. The fish toy, however, was automatically flopping its tail from one side to the other, to the cat’s utmost amusement.

“My kitty got a flopping fish for Christmas. 15/10,” reads the caption that accompanies this funny video. The cat can be seen enjoying its present till the very end of the video.

Watch it here:

Posted on the subReddit r/aww around a day ago, this video has already received more than 51,500 upvotes and several comments.

Some took to the comments section to share similar experiences. “I have three cats and all of them were terrified of this fish,” posted one. “I have 2 cats and a toddler. All are terrified of it. Even when it’s off,” commented another. “We got it for our cat too. She basically taps it and then just stares at it with sullen indifference until it stops flapping and then she strolls off,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

