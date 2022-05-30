Cat gets its food delivered on a remote-controlled car. Watch adorable video

Cat video is one of the most popular categories on the internet today. Watching the feline involved in different activities boosts our energy and reduces negative thoughts and emotions. Case in point is the video of a cat posted on Reddit - where it gets its food delivered on a remote-controlled car. The chances are that the video will make you say aww.

The video opens to show a remote-controlled car carrying food. As the video progresses, one can see how the vehicle delivers food to a stray cat. The cat, who wakes up from a nap, first smells the food before finishing it quickly.

"This guy delivers food to stray animals with a little remote-controlled car," reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit.

Watch the cute video below:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated above 94,800 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"My Uber delivery has arrived," a Redditor commented. "The perfect delivery!" posted another. "Shouldn't it be "Ub-purr"? I apologise for the pun," expressed a third. "Meals on wheels, I love it," commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the cute video?