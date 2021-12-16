Cat ‘helps’ woman wrap Christmas gifts, hilarious video shows how that turns out

A video of a very helpful cat has turned into a source of laughter for many on Reddit. The video shows how the feline tries assisting its human wrapping Christmas gifts. There is a possibility that the share will leave you giggling too.

The video is shared with a simple caption that reads, “Santa’s little helper.” The video shows the cat trying to be that just not in the way you would imagine.

The video opens to show the woman removing the cat from one of the gift boxes while another feline looks on. However, as soon as she removes it, the feline falls down sideways on another gift box. This is where you should take a look at the woman’s expression, as it will make the video even more hilarious.

However, that is not all that the clip shows. We don’t want to ruin the fun by giving it all away, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago and since then, it has accumulated more than 15,000 upvotes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Many also shared stories involving their pets.

“I had a helper kitty like this. I had to make him his own squares of wrapping paper to lie on and curl some extra curly ribbons up for him to play with or I'd never get my wrapping done. He'd still occasionally get bored of his supplies and dive into my box of bows,” shared a Reddit user. “That side plop into the box was hilarious,” posted another. To which, an individual replied, “Cat-culated cuteness... the cat knows. So nice they did it twice.”

“I love the wrapping paper sweater!” joked a third. “I love him. The flops. And more baby kitten please,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?