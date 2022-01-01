Home / Trending / Cat hilariously 'begs' for pizza in this video. Watch
trending

Cat hilariously 'begs' for pizza in this video. Watch

This video posted on the Instagram page called Cats of Instagram, shows how a cat hilariously ‘begs’ for some pizza from its human.
The cat is seen hilariously ‘begging’ for some pizza in this video posted on Instagram.&nbsp;(instagram/@cats_of_instagram)
The cat is seen hilariously ‘begging’ for some pizza in this video posted on Instagram. (instagram/@cats_of_instagram)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 07:33 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Be it cats or dogs, pets almost always are curious about and want a taste of whatever food or drink it is that their humans are having. This video posted on Instagram shows how a little cat is ‘begging’ for some pizza that its human is seen having.

The video opens to show the cat from the point of view of its human, where they are dangling a slice of pizza near the top of the frame. The cat is seen diligently ‘begging’ for this food by sitting on its hind legs and repeatedly moving its front paws up and down.

Shared on the official page of Cats of Instagram, the video is captioned on behalf of the cat whose video this is. It reads, “Hello everyone! Thanks for all the new follows! I thought I'd take this time to introduce myself to all the new people! My name is Wadsworth, aka Waddy! I love to beg! I have three siblings, Jax, Cutler, and Mystery!”

Watch the funny cat video right here:

Since being posted on Instagram around a day ago, this cat video has garnered more than 1.4 million views and several comments from kitty lovers on the app. “Spirit animal,” commented an Instagram user. While several others took to the comments section to tag their friends or imagine their own cattos doing this.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out