Cat imitates dog, sleeps in the same way as the pooch. Watch hilarious video
trending

Cat imitates dog, sleeps in the same way as the pooch. Watch hilarious video

The video of the cat imitating the way the dog sleeps was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog whom the cat imitates.(Reddit/@Waste_Advertising_30)
Updated on May 29, 2022 08:06 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are wonderful to watch. The same can be said for the videos showing dogs too. However, do you know what is even better than those? The videos that show both cats and dogs. Just like this share on Reddit that shows a cat that loves imitating its dog buddy. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

“Whatever is wrong with my cat, she learned it from the dog,” reads the funny caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat lying on its back with its paw towards the sky. Soon after showing the pooch, the camera moves to show the cat. And, as you may have guessed, the kitty is also seen sleeping in the same position.

Take a look at the video that may make you giggle and also make you say aww:

The video has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Is that a mini recliner?” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the person who shared the video replied, “It is! A neighbour was throwing it out, I grabbed it for my kid but the cat claimed it as her’s.” Another individual joked, “Huge cat or tiny chair?”

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
cat doggo reddit
