Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat interrupts woman trying to record a video in a hilarious way. Watch
trending

Cat interrupts woman trying to record a video in a hilarious way. Watch

The video of the cat interrupting a woman trying to record a video was posted on Reddit.
The image is taken from the Reddit video and shows the cat with its human.(Reddit/@UndGrdhunter)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 10:57 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are someone who loves seeing cat videos or are a cat parent, then there is a chance you’re aware of how hilariously they can interrupt their humans’ activities. This video involving a cat and a woman shows exactly such a situation. It shows the cat interrupting its human trying to record a video.

Posted on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “How dare you? Let me stare the nothing in peace.” The clip opens to show the woman standing in front of the video trying to say something. Within moments, however, her cat enters the scene and decides to sit right in front of the camera while staring upward. The woman manages to remove her pet but the feline comes back almost immediately. The video ends with the woman giving up.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Animals being hilarious,” wrote a Reddit user. “I love when this happens and the people still post. They know the video is ruined, but . . . Pets!” posted another. “Her face at the end tho,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video cat
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP