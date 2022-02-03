Cat interrupts woman trying to record a video in a hilarious way. Watch

If you are someone who loves seeing cat videos or are a cat parent, then there is a chance you’re aware of how hilariously they can interrupt their humans’ activities. This video involving a cat and a woman shows exactly such a situation. It shows the cat interrupting its human trying to record a video.

Posted on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “How dare you? Let me stare the nothing in peace.” The clip opens to show the woman standing in front of the video trying to say something. Within moments, however, her cat enters the scene and decides to sit right in front of the camera while staring upward. The woman manages to remove her pet but the feline comes back almost immediately. The video ends with the woman giving up.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Animals being hilarious,” wrote a Reddit user. “I love when this happens and the people still post. They know the video is ruined, but . . . Pets!” posted another. “Her face at the end tho,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?