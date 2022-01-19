Cat licks baby girl's head to wake her up in a cute yet hilarious way. Watch

The videos that show cute moments of bonding between babies and cats or kittens are always a treat to watch. This video that was shared on Instagram shows how an orange cat lies with a little baby and tries its best to wake her up in the most polite way possible.

It was shared on the Instagram page of Cats of Instagram but it was originally shared by a Russian content creator who often shares similar posts. The video opens to show the cat sleeping on the right of the frame while the baby sleeps on the left. The cat evidently wishes to wake the baby up and play with her so it tries its best to do so.

It keeps licking the baby repeatedly on her head in order to wake her up so that she can give it some much needed attention. By the end of the video, the baby wakes up and looks at the cat lovingly. The cat is also satisfied that the baby girl finally woke up and looks eager to spend some time with her.

Since being shared on Instagram around seven hours ago, this video has already garnered more than 2.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated several comments from cat lovers who couldn't stop admiring the beautiful bond that the feline has with the baby girl.

Many took to the comments section to flood it with heart emojis. “Wow! What a gorgeous bond,” commented an Instagram user. “Family is family,” posted another. “So cute,” commented another. “How precious,” posted a fourth.

