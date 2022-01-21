Cat meets an unexpected hurdle while trying to scratch its ear. Watch

The Internet is obsessed with cats. There is no doubt about that and probably that is the reason the videos of felines often create a buzz. Just like this video of a four-legged furry cutie, that may make you smile wide.

Posted on Reddit, the video is shared with a simple caption. “So close…,” it reads. The video shows a cat trying to scratch its ear. However, what stops the feline from doing so is an unexpected hurdle. We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,800 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered several comments from people.

“She looks completely confused and slightly satisfied at the same time,” wrote a Reddit user. “I scratch fur and yet it doesn't feel as though I have scratched. I confuse,” joked another trying to imagine what the cat could be thinking. “Too funny,” commented a third while reaction to the pet video.

What are your thoughts on the cat video?