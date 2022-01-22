Cat patiently listens as human sings Soft Kitty from The Big Bang Theory

The song Soft Kitty from The Big Bang Theory is a favourite for many. Turns out, the love for this song is not only restricted to humans but cats like to listen to the number too – or that is what this video suggests. The clip shows the furry creature listening to the song patiently.

“Soft kitty, warm kitty, little ball of fur,” the video was posted with this caption on Reddit. The clip opens to show a very cute cat sitting on a chair. A person is heard singing the song and the feline is listening to it. What is even more adorable to watch is how the cat actually becomes sleepy while listening to the tune.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted about three days ago, has gathered more than 3,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“That's one gorgeous and suave cat,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster shared, “Thank you! She's very suave. I think her name (Evie) fits her appearance well! Also, super vocal at times. Siamese be Siamese.”

“Aw so sleepy,” commented another. “You are an awesome kitty whisperer!” expressed a third. “I love this cat. Sooooo adorbs,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?