Cat patiently sits as baby grabs its face while petting it. Watch hilarious video

Cats are very particular about when and how they want their humans to show affection to them. However, there are times when the kitties break this rule to let someone they love pet them randomly – even if it is not in a way they want. That is what is showcased in this video that captures an interaction between an adorable baby and a cute cat.

The video opens to show a woman bringing a baby to a cat sitting on the backrest of a couch. The kid at first extends its tiny hand as if to pet the kitty but instead it grabs the face of the fur ball. The baby continues to do so and at one point, the kid even pulls one of its ears. Finally, the baby manages to pet the cat with some guidance from the woman she is with. What is absolutely amazing to watch in this whole scenario is how patiently and calmly the cat endures this showcase of affection.

The video is also posted with a very sweet caption. “My sister loves me but she is not really gentle. I would not tolerate it from other people but from her? Always will,” it reads. It is complete with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been shared a few days ago on April 23. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 2,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“What a niiiiiice kitty! So patient!” wrote an Instagram user. “They are best friends,” posted another. “Aww he is a sweet patient big brofur,” shared a third. “You are a really good brother! As soon as your little sister will grow up she will learn to be gentler,” expressed a fourth.

“Charlot you are amazingly patient and such a sweet cat,” praised a fifth. “Same case with my nice: she loves my cat, but she's only 1 year old so she's not so gentle to pet cats yet haha,” commented a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

