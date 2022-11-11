Cat plays on a slide all by itself, video spreads happiness among netizens

A sweet video of a cat enjoying its own company has turned into a source of happiness for people on Twitter. The video shows the kitty playing on a slide. There is a chance that the video capturing the happy cat will leave you with a smile too.

“Cat enjoying a slide,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show the cat standing in front of a slide. Within moments, the kitty climbs onto it and then slides down. As soon as the cat touches the ground, it again gets up and goes for a second round on the slide.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 16,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Cute,” posted a Twitter user. “If this isn’t one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!,” expressed another. “My cat would totally do that!,” commented a third. “Love this,” wrote a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.