Cat rests comfortably on human's lap, they ask Reddit what to do next

First time cat or dog humans often find themselves confused as to how to deal with certain situations that arise with their pets. This video that was shared on Reddit shows how a first time cat human couldn't understand what to do when their catto slept on their lap and simply refused to move.

The video shows how the human recorded it to show while their cat slept on their lap. Along with the video, the poster shared the question that was answered by many in the comments section. The question reads, “Guys, I've never had a cat before. What do I do now? How do I leave this situation?”

Watch the cat video right here:

The video was posted on the subReddit r/cats around 20 hours ago. It has garnered more than 23,500 upvotes so far. Many Redditors took to the comments section to offer their knowledge with funny and witty comments as a way to answer the poster’s question.

“Upside: it gets you out of doing any chores, etc. ‘I can’t. The cat is on me,’ is a 100% acceptable excuse. You can also use this excuse for people to bring you food, drinks, etc,” posted an individual, as a solution to this catto-related problem. To this, another hilariously replied, “Yes, we call it being 'cat upon'. Sorry, I can't do X, I'm cat upon.” “You don't,” straightforwardly answered another.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?