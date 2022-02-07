Cat returned to shelter finds forever home after a year. See wonderful pics

There is something amazing about the tales of the animals living in shelters getting their forever homes. Those are the stories that often leave people with a wide smile. This post about a cat is one such story. There is a chance that the pictures of the furry creature after being adopted will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This chunky lady was at the shelter almost a year and returned once. Yesterday she finally found a forever home with us!” reads the caption posted along with the pictures of the cute pet.

Take a look at the post that is heartwarming:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted about nine hours ago, the share has gathered more than 1,500 upvotes. The post has also accumulated several appreciative comments from people.

“IS THIS ANNA???!!! Edit: I see it is!! Omgggggg, thank you so much for adopting her, she is an absolute angel with the perfect amount of sass,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “She has such a wonderful personality! Immediately made herself at home and somehow already realized she can boss me around. It's her world and she just graciously allows us to live in it lol.”

“So happy for the precious girl. Give her a hug for me. She must be so relieved,” posted another. “Blessings to you oh kind soul!” commented a third. “So happy for her,” expressed a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the post of the cat finding its forever home?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON