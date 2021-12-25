Home / Trending / Cat rides on a robotic vacuum and roams around the house. Watch
Cat rides on a robotic vacuum and roams around the house. Watch

The video of the cat riding a robotic vacuum is adorably hilarious to watch.
The image taken from the video shows the cat riding a robotic vacuum.(Jukin Media)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you a cat parent or are you someone who loves watching different videos of felines? Then there is a chance that you also know about the hilarious videos that showcase cats getting engaged in different unusual activities. Just like this clip involving a cat and a robotic vacuum. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling.

The video opens to show a cat sitting on a robotic vacuum. The cat is seen sitting still on the equipment as it roams around the wooden floor of a house. What is absolutely amazing to watch is the indifferent reaction of the cat to this unusual ride. Also, turns out, the cat named Eddie activated the vacuum by itself and started taking a ride.

Take a look at the video that is both hilarious and cute to watch:

What are your thoughts on the video?

