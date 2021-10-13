Cat runs around in small circles to catch her own tail. Watch funny video

The Internet is filled with various kinds of funny cat videos. It seems like the felines simply know how to keep their fans entertained with their downright hilarious antics. Such videos always manage to evoke laughter. A recent inclusion to this list of adorable and funny cat videos involves a furry creature running around in small circles.

The video was uploaded on the Instagram page dedicated to two cats named Maxwell and Pepper. The page keeps its followers amused with the different fun-filled activities of the duo.

"Poor girl," reads the caption of the post. Though it’s a short video, you may want to play it over and over again as it is absolutely enjoyable.

The video opens to show two cats. Maxwell is sleeping quietly on a couch, while Pepper is running around in small circles in a bid to catch her own tail. Adorable, isn’t it?

Take a look at this funny video:

The video was posted about 24 hours ago. Since then, it has been viewed over 29,000 times. It has also received several interesting comments.

"Max just chilling like his sister isn't silly,” wrote one Instagram user. “Maxwell enjoying the show,” posted another. “Awww. My little idiot tries to STALK her tail, which only gets funnier as she gets annoyed with it,” remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

