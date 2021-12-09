Cat scared by tiny mouse in this video that may remind you of Tom and Jerry

Cats and mice are said to be sworn enemies but this video shows how the two at least initially start off on a very calm note. This video posted on Reddit portrays quite an interesting encounter between a cat and a mouse that may leave you laughing out loud.

It opens to show a cat and mouse at a public space where there were some vessels filled with water and food. While the cat stood in front of the vessel that had the water, the mouse was seen not only eating from the container of food but also sitting entirely inside it in order to be able to reach the food. The mouse and its antics really confused the cat and he kept looking at the tiny creature in attempts to try to understand what it was and what exactly was going on.

“He got confused lol,” reads the caption that accompanies this video of a mouse sitting inside a container of food offered to the cat. By the end of the video, after some prolonged eye contact, the mouse ended up scaring the cat.

Watch the video to know how that happened:

Posted around 19 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 9,700 upvotes and several reactions from animal lovers on the social networking platform. It was posted on the subReddit r/StartledCats.

“Don’t mess with Jerry,” commented an individual, drawing a reference to the evergreen cartoon Tom and Jerry. “Perfect example of a predator who forgot how to be a predator,” commented Redditor. Commenting from the point of view of the cat, an individual wrote, “Why is my food eating my food?”

What are your thoughts on the video?

