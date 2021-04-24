IND USA
The image shows a cat named Lena.(@siv_and_lena)
Cat shows how to ‘stretch and slide’ into weekend. People relate to viral video

The viral video of the cat prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 04:47 PM IST

There are many who will agree that cats are ruling the Internet. There are numerous online cat videos and images which keep people entertained. Now, there’s a latest edition to that list and it captures a four-legged furry ball ‘stretching and sliding’ into the weekend.

Originally shared on an Instagram page called @siv_and_lena, the video went crazy viral after being posted by the photo-and-video sharing platform itself.

“In today’s #WeeklyFluff we are stretching and sliding into the weekend with Lena, an agile kitty who has her catnap/wake-up routine down to purr-fection,” Instagram wrote while re-sharing the video.

Wondering what the video shows? We won’t give away much, so take a look:

Since being shared more than 14 hours ago, the video has accumulated nearly 3.7 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Aww, this is purr-fect,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is me on weekend,” shared another. “So relatable,” commented a third. There were many who wrote that Lena looks “Cute.”

Do you relate to the cat?

