Cat sits by automatic feeder and stares at human. Hilarious video shows why

Cats are adorable. Period. From their round eyes to endearing meows to cute purrs, all the things about them are absolutely heartwarming. Also, there are videos on the Internet that show the fur balls using their charm to convince their humans to give them exactly what they want. Just like this adorable cat does with its pet dad.

Shared on the cat named Penny ‘s personal Instagram page. The video is absolutely delightful to watch. The clip opens to show a text insert. “When you sit by the automatic feeder and stare at dad until he feels guilty and gives you a lil bit of food before the scheduled meal time,” it reads.

The video is a montage of a few small clips. It shows the cat sitting beside the automatic feeder and staring at its human. What has now sparked laughter is the cat’s cute demeanour while waiting for its plan to succeed.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago on May 1. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 37,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few pet parents took the opportunity to share stories of their pet babies.

“My cat does this all the time! My cat eat downstairs in our basement, and it’s also where our laundry washer/dryer are. So whenever me or my parents go down to do laundry, he follows us down there and meows at us, with the big doe eyes and looking all cute and innocent. He’ll even get up on his back legs and paw at the door to the bin because he knows exactly where it is,” shared an Instagram user. “UGH one of my cats does this too. Lol, so manipulative,” posted another. “She is so beautiful,” commented a third. “Mine too, both of them...and it works,” revealed a fourth. “This is so true,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

