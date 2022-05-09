Cat sneaks up on dog to give it a hug. Watch adorable video

Cats are cute. Dogs are cute. It is no surprise that the videos that feature either a cat or a dog are adorable too. However, do you know what is even more delightful than that? It is a video that showcases a cat and a dog at the same time. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a sweet – and a bit funny – interaction between a kitty and a pooch.

The video posted on Reddit opens to show a dog sitting on a floor. A cat, unknown to the pooch, is also seen walking toward it very slowly. At one point it seems like the cat is going to attack the dog. Instead, it hugs the pooch from behind.

The video is posted with the caption “Sneaks up on her for a quick hug.”

Take a look at the super adorable clip:

The video has been posted some two days ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2,500 upvotes and counting. The post has also promoted people to share various comments.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your void is all legs and tail!!! I love that your dog allows a hug! My dog gets all dramatic when the cats touch her, ” posted another. “Cats just want love,” expressed a their.

What are your thoughts on the video?