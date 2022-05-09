Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat sneaks up on dog to give it a hug. Watch adorable video
trending

Cat sneaks up on dog to give it a hug. Watch adorable video

This video that has been posted on Reddit shows how a cat sneaks up on its dog friend in order to give it a hug.
The cat gives the dog a hug in this Reddit video. (Reddit/@catatonic_xtc)
Published on May 09, 2022 08:26 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cats are cute. Dogs are cute. It is no surprise that the videos that feature either a cat or a dog are adorable too. However, do you know what is even more delightful than that? It is a video that showcases a cat and a dog at the same time. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a sweet – and a bit funny – interaction between a kitty and a pooch.

The video posted on Reddit opens to show a dog sitting on a floor. A cat, unknown to the pooch, is also seen walking toward it very slowly. At one point it seems like the cat is going to attack the dog. Instead, it hugs the pooch from behind.

The video is posted with the caption “Sneaks up on her for a quick hug.”

Take a look at the super adorable clip:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted some two days ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2,500 upvotes and counting. The post has also promoted people to share various comments.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your void is all legs and tail!!! I love that your dog allows a hug! My dog gets all dramatic when the cats touch her, ” posted another. “Cats just want love,” expressed a their.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. cat reddit video reddit
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP