Cat ‘stars’ opposite Leonardo DiCaprio instead of Kate Winslet in this viral Titanic spoof video

The iconic movie Titanic has inspired many to come up with various spoof videos. However, probably, none of them are as purr-fect as this one that features a very adorable cat. The video shows the cute kitty ‘replacing’ Kate Winslet to ‘star’ opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. There is a chance that the clip will leave you both laughing and saying aww.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page owl__kitty. It is the profile of a 4 year-old floof Lizzy, living in Portland, who goes by the stage name OwlKitty. Her humans often make spoof videos that show the cat ‘starring’ in various famous movies, shows and music videos. Shared on the kitty’s Instagram page, those videos are absolutely entertaining to watch. The Titanic-related video is among those clips too.

The video was posted on the occasion of Valentine’s Day celebrated on February 14. The video shows Lizzy along with Leonardo DiCaprio featuring in different scenes, instead of Kate Winslet, from the film Titanic.

Take a look at the pet video that may leave you thoroughly entertained:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has received more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post is also being shared across various social media platforms. People posted various comments with some jokingly pointing how the cat deserves an aware for its performence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is so amazing as always!!!!” wrote an Instagram user along with a heart emoticon. “The twirling kills me. So so good,” posted another. “Definitely an Oscar worthy performance!” shared a third. “And the Oscar goes to… Simply amazing!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?