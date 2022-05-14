Cat tries licking water drops while in the shower. Watch hilariously cute viral video

Yet another day and yet another cat video that can not only make you go aww but also tickle your funny bone. This time it is a video that shows the antics of a very adorable kitty standing under the shower. There is a chance that you will be tempted to see the video more than once.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Daon Oh. However, the video became viral after it was recently posted on the official page of Instagram. Posted under their weekly series of animal videos, the clip is a delight to watch.

“Some good clean fun for #WeeklyFluff Meet Daon Oh (@cat_daon__), a cute and resourceful rescue who loves multitasking when he showers,” they wrote and posted the video. The clip shows the cute kitty trying to lick water drops while in the shower.

Take a look at the video and don’t forget to turn on the sound:

The video has been posted about 10 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 14.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also showcased their reactions with heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

“Omg,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “Best cat,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

