trending

Cat tries sitting inside a small bowl. Does it succeed? Watch video to know

A cat tries to sit inside a small bowl in this video which was posted on Instagram and has since gone viral.
The video was originally posted on the joint Instagram account of two cats named Maru and Hana.(maruhanamogu/Instagram)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 08:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

‘If it fits, I sits.’ If you are someone who loves seeing videos involving cats or are a cat parent, you may be aware that the furry creatures often love to sit in the weirdest of the places. Every now and then, there are new videos on the Internet that show the kitties squeezing their bodies to fit into the oddest of the places. In this recent video, a cat is seen doing the same with a small bowl.

The video was originally posted on the joint Instagram account of two cats named Maru and Hana. The video shows Maru trying to master the art of fitting inside a bowl. The video opens to show the cat stepping inside the bowl trying its best to manage its balance. However, does it succeed? For that you’ll have to watch the video.

Though originally posted in the Instagram page of the kitties, the clip went viral after being re-shared by another Insta page. Take a look at the video to see if Maru can get complete control of the bowl:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote “Haha” to showcase their reactions. Some also tagged others and asked if their cats do the same.

Another post shared on the Instagram page of the cats also shows Hana trying to recreate Mara’s successful attempt. Take a look at the post to see the result:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

Topics
cat instagram
