Cat uses dog’s ear as blanket, old video goes viral again

Cute cat and dog videos often have the power to uplift people’s mood almost instantly. Even more so, if the videos show both pooches and kitties at the same time. Just like this clip posted on Reddit that is going all kinds of viral online. The video is so sweet that it may leave you saying aww and that too repeatedly.

The video was originally posted a year ago on the Instagram page thebeagleandthebun. The page is filled with videos that showcase adventures of cat and dog siblings. The video was posted with this caption, “Just using the dog’s ear for a blanket.”

The clip again captured people’s attention after being recently posted on Reddit. “Cat using the dog's ear as a blanket,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wholesome video opens to show a dog sleeping on what appears to be a bed. At first glance, the cat sleeping underneath one of the ears of the dog isn’t visible. The kitty becomes apparent after an individual picks the ear of the dog.

Since being shared about 17 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 72,000 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share various love-filled comments. Many wrote that they wished they could sleep in such a cosy manner.

“That ear needs a do not disturb sign,” joked a Reddit user. “They're absolutely adorable together,” posted another. “If I was small enough to use a beagle’s ear as a blanket, I would be so happy,” expressed a third. “Adorable,” shared a fourth. “I would do this if I could,” wrote a fifth.

