Cat's hilarious napping position may confuse you. Watch video

Cats are fond of their beauty sleep. And in order to fulfill their daily quota of sleep, they can do so right about anywhere and in any position. This video posted on Reddit shows how a cat sleeps in the most bizarre of positions that you can probably think of.

The video opens to show the cat sleeping on a couch while its human tries to get it into a position that may be a bit more comfortable. Incidentally, the cat is pretty much immobile, other than moving one of its paws a little bit. The cat seems to be lying in a position that a lot of people cannot seem to make head or tail of. Pun intended.

This cat video was posted on the subReddit r/StoppedWorking with the caption, “Hard nap.” The video ends with the cat fast asleep in what seems like a very comfortable position for it.

Since being posted on Reddit around 19 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 2,000 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from lovers of cats and kittens.

“Those are the best kinds of naps,” commented a Redditor. “I’d ruin this by trying to trim his nails. (Toddler dad instincts)” posted another. “When you unplug something accidentally and it just stops lol,” joked a third.

