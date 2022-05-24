Cat’s instant change in expression to human saying ‘Excuse me’ is hilarious. Watch

Cat videos are a reliable source of happiness for many on the Internet. If you are in need of a little pick-me-up today, then here is a video of a very cute kitty that may do the trick. The video shows the adorable creature’s reaction to its human saying ‘Excuse me.’ There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Ringo. The clip is shared with a funny caption that may make you chuckle too. “Dad, did you wake me up sleeping in your arms because you really didn't know this?” it reads.

The video opens to show the cat lying on what appears to be a couch. The kitty is peacefully sleeping with its eyes closed. Within moments, its human, from behind the camera, starts talking to it and says “Excuse me,” a few times. We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the way the cat reacts.

The video has been shared a few days ago on May 7. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, the video has gathered nearly six lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It's the pupils for me,” wrote an Instagram user. Several others too reacted in a similar way. “The startle,” posted another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. There were others who used the same emoji to showcase their reactions. “The eyes,” expressed a third.

Some took to the comments section to showcase their reactions using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

