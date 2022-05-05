Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cats react differently while sitting with their uncle. Watch hilariously cute video

The video of the cats reacting differently while sitting with their uncle was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows one of the cats going to sit with its uncle.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
Published on May 05, 2022 10:25 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cats are often very particular about what they do. Be it picking their favourite food or playing with a human, they never shy away from letting others know about their preferences. Something of the short is captured in this hilariously cute video that showcases a few cats meeting their uncle.

Shared on the Instagram page dontstopmeowing, the video shows three cats and their varied reactions to meeting their uncle. “Rating my cats’ reactions to sitting with their uncle,” reads a text insert on the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted just a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has already gathered more than 19,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Skye was like nope!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Everyone lives for Chase lol,” posted another. “I love me some Chase but Millie was cute too,” commented a third. “Millie is too cute. Yep, she's in love!” expressed a fourth. “I was never a cat person but I want a Chase so bad!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

