Cat's reaction to winning a wrestling match with his sibling is hilarious. Watch

Published on Aug 05, 2022 03:56 PM IST
The video of a cat winning a wrestling match with its sibling was posted on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a cat video to uplift your mood? Then here is a video that may leave you chuckling. This clip shows the reaction of a kitty after winning a wrestling match with his brother. There is a chance that the video may remind you of your playfights with your siblings too.

Shared on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “Wait…did I win???” The clip opens to show two cats wrestling on top of a bed. Within moments, one of the cats pushes the other out of the bed. It is the reaction of the kitty after doing that has left people laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered over 10,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“If you throw your opponent out of the ring, you win. But I'm afraid that after that a rematch awaits quickly,” reacted an Instagram user. “I thought that was one really chonky cat at first until they separated haha,” expressed another. To which, the original poster replied, “He’s really a tiny guy…Santos is at least half the size of his brother from another mother, Sailor. Their wrestling is epic.” Another person joked, “That cat knows Judo.”

