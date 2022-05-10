Cat reacts to human asking about its new tie. Video is hilarious and cute

How would a cat look wearing a tie? Even if you didn’t ask this question, there is now a video that can provide you with an answer to that very specific query. Shared on Reddit, the video not only shows a kitty with a tie but also its reaction to being asked about the clothing item.

The video opens to show a cat sitting while wearing a tiny red tie. Within moments, an individual is heard asking the cat, “Do you like your new tie?” To which, the kitty – very slowly – touches its tie. The video is posted with the caption, “He does look smart.”

Take a look at the hilariously cute video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 3,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“He's a very dignified individual. Very handsome Indeed,” wrote a Reddit user. “He's beautiful,” posted another. “Hello I would like to trade stocks with you,” commented a third. There were many who wrote that the name of the cat is Walter and there is also a TikTok page dedicated to the kitty.

What are your thoughts on the video?