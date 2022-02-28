Catto closes ‘curtain’ inside shoebox as it doesn’t want to be disturbed. Watch

Anyone who has kept cats as pets know that they are curious animals that love squeezing into new and closed spaces like cardboard boxes. Videos of cats exhibiting such peculiar and funny behaviour is what makes people adore them and such videos are a delight to watch. Like this video of a cat that was shared on Instagram which shows the animal sitting inside an enclosed shoebox and doesn’t want to be disturbed. This video will definitely make you chuckle.

In the video, a human explains how his cat closes the “curtain inside a shoebox”. The cat is hidden so innocuously inside the box that one couldn’t have guessed it was there. The man then pokes a finger into a small hole in the shoebox and then we see the cat quickly takes its paw out to shoo the owner’s hand away and then also closes the curtain inside the shoebox by a paper wrapper which was kept inside.

The video was uploaded by on Instagram on February 14 and it has got more than 83,000 views so far. The cat is named Mando according to its Instagram bio while the owner is named Steven. The account has more than 37,000 followers.

Watch the hilarious video below which will definitely make you laugh out loud:

“I love how he blocks it again with the wrapper,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww so cute, kitty wants privacy,” posted another. “Oh we thought you meant figuratively,” said a third. “Lol so adorable,” said another along with heart emojis.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?