Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Catto gets angry as her human throws her toy, meows grumpily. Watch funny video
trending

Catto gets angry as her human throws her toy, meows grumpily. Watch funny video

This video posted on Reddit shows how a cat gets extremely angry when her human throws her toy at a distance.
The cat looks at her human and meows as they hold the ball before it is thrown at a distance. (reddit/@Gidiggly)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:39 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show cats and dogs getting angry or upset with their humans are always a fascinating watch. This video shared on Reddit shows exactly that kind of an emotion from a furry, white cat. The video is extremely adorable to watch, just as the cat who can be seen in the video is.

The video begins to show the cat and her human in the frame. The human can be seen smiling and holding a toy that the cat was playing with just before this moment. The cat patiently sits and looks at the human while they hold the toy and keep smiling because they know that they will be throwing this toy soon. As the video progresses, viewers can see that the human throws the catto’s toy at a distance.

The fur baby takes notice of this and for some reason, gets quite mad at her human’s action. She gets off the couch where the two were seen sitting right before this. The cat then makes her way to the toy and keeps meowing in the grumpiest way possible. However, this only makes her human laugh even harder. “I threw her toy and she got so mad,” reads the caption that accompanies this cat video.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

This video was posted on the subReddit r/cats around 13 hours ago. So far, this video that is equal parts funny and adorable has garnered more than 4,500 upvotes. It has also received several comments from cat lovers.

“That cat is vocal,” pointed out a Redditor. “My cat only does deep howls like this when I bring him in the car, otherwise it’s all high-pitched squeaks,” narrated another. The original poster also took to the comments section and wrote, “This is my cat, Lizzie. She loves to play fetch usually (hence the throwing of the ball), but I guess she was just done for today.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats reddit video reddit
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP