Catto gets angry as her human throws her toy, meows grumpily. Watch funny video

The videos that show cats and dogs getting angry or upset with their humans are always a fascinating watch. This video shared on Reddit shows exactly that kind of an emotion from a furry, white cat. The video is extremely adorable to watch, just as the cat who can be seen in the video is.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins to show the cat and her human in the frame. The human can be seen smiling and holding a toy that the cat was playing with just before this moment. The cat patiently sits and looks at the human while they hold the toy and keep smiling because they know that they will be throwing this toy soon. As the video progresses, viewers can see that the human throws the catto’s toy at a distance.

The fur baby takes notice of this and for some reason, gets quite mad at her human’s action. She gets off the couch where the two were seen sitting right before this. The cat then makes her way to the toy and keeps meowing in the grumpiest way possible. However, this only makes her human laugh even harder. “I threw her toy and she got so mad,” reads the caption that accompanies this cat video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch it here:

This video was posted on the subReddit r/cats around 13 hours ago. So far, this video that is equal parts funny and adorable has garnered more than 4,500 upvotes. It has also received several comments from cat lovers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That cat is vocal,” pointed out a Redditor. “My cat only does deep howls like this when I bring him in the car, otherwise it’s all high-pitched squeaks,” narrated another. The original poster also took to the comments section and wrote, “This is my cat, Lizzie. She loves to play fetch usually (hence the throwing of the ball), but I guess she was just done for today.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON