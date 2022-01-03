Catto gets new home next door as neighbour moves and leaves her behind. See pics

It’s not the most ideal situation when people move but fail to take their pets with them. This post shared on Reddit shows three photos of a cute cat whose human unfortunately left her behind when they moved. But as fate would have it, the catto found a new, loving home right next door.

“My neighbor moved and left their cat. I saw her and decided to feed her, she wouldn't stop meowing and following me. She's so cute and sweet. Sooo my cat now,” reads the caption accompanying these cute cat pics. It was shared by the neighbour who will now be keeping this catto as their pet.

The photos show how this cat cozied up to her new human and even posed for their camera. With her adorable grey fur and green eyes, the cat is seen resting her head on her new human’s hand as well.

Take a look at the pics right here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/cats around four hours ago, this post has raked in more than 10,000 upvotes and several comments from cat lovers on the app.

“How do people just leave their cats - it’s heartbreaking. Thank you for taking in this baby and it now has a better life,” commented a Redditor. “We adopted a cat in this situation. She was 18 years old and in weak shape. She didn't live long but it was heartbreaking to know she was left behind. She started showing up at the door knocking every day until we let her in and let her stay,” related another. “That kitty looks lovely, and you are a sweetheart. Good karma is coming your way,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat’s new home?

