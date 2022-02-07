Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Catto passes ‘guard cat test’ with flying colours. Watch to know what it is
trending

Catto passes ‘guard cat test’ with flying colours. Watch to know what it is

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a cat passes the ‘guard cat test’ with flying colours as it listens to some sounds and reacts accordingly.
Pumpkin the cat passed the ‘guard cat test’ with flying colours in this Instagram video. (instagram/@pumpkinmalin)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:51 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Cats have a vibe of their own. No matter what, they can sit still and unperturbed throughout whatever happens. Until of course, they decide not to. This video that was posted on Instagram shows exactly how a cat reacts when different kinds of sounds are played in front of it. This is what is known as the ‘guard cat test.’

The video opens to show the cat sitting as its human records its reactions to some sounds. The sounds are such that any pet would react to and are a little out of the ordinary. Out of the many sounds that are featured in this video, one can spot that of glass shattering, a doorbell, door opening and a bag of chips being opened among others. The catto reacts to all the sounds other than knocking.

This cat is named Pumpkin and in the caption of the video, it is written from its point of view, “Did I pass?” The caption of the video is complete with a surprised cat face emoji. The video is extremely fun to watch and the adorable feline’s reactions are even cuter.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it here:

The cat video was posted on Instagram around a week ago. Since being posted, this video has received more than 5,500 likes. The video has also received various comments from cat lovers.

“Good job, Pumpkin. Those ears,” complimented an Instagram user. “Of course you passed your test, the sweetest little guy,” commented another individual. “You passed with flying colours,” posted a third. “Of course, those ears work well,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats instagram cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP