Catto passes ‘guard cat test’ with flying colours. Watch to know what it is

Cats have a vibe of their own. No matter what, they can sit still and unperturbed throughout whatever happens. Until of course, they decide not to. This video that was posted on Instagram shows exactly how a cat reacts when different kinds of sounds are played in front of it. This is what is known as the ‘guard cat test.’

The video opens to show the cat sitting as its human records its reactions to some sounds. The sounds are such that any pet would react to and are a little out of the ordinary. Out of the many sounds that are featured in this video, one can spot that of glass shattering, a doorbell, door opening and a bag of chips being opened among others. The catto reacts to all the sounds other than knocking.

This cat is named Pumpkin and in the caption of the video, it is written from its point of view, “Did I pass?” The caption of the video is complete with a surprised cat face emoji. The video is extremely fun to watch and the adorable feline’s reactions are even cuter.

Watch it here:

The cat video was posted on Instagram around a week ago. Since being posted, this video has received more than 5,500 likes. The video has also received various comments from cat lovers.

“Good job, Pumpkin. Those ears,” complimented an Instagram user. “Of course you passed your test, the sweetest little guy,” commented another individual. “You passed with flying colours,” posted a third. “Of course, those ears work well,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?