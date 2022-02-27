Catto pulls human’s hair, doesn’t let go. Watch funny cat video

Cats are mischievous and that is something that pretty much everybody agrees with. There are several videos that surface on the Internet and take it by storm, that show cats being their naughty and cute little selves. This video that was posted on Reddit shows how one mischievous little cat pulls her humans hair and simply does not care enough to let go.

This cat video was posted on the subReddit called r/AnimalsBeingJerks. It opens to show how a woman is sitting on her couch and recording this video. Soon enough, viewers get to notice that her head is being pulled backwards by something or someone. As she pans the camera towards the back, it becomes quite evident that the force behind this pull is, in fact, her pet catto. The cat can be seen with an expression on her face that is equal parts mischievous and adorable.

“She’s got quite the grip,” reads the caption that accompanies this funny cat video. The video continues to show how the cat keeps pulling at her human’s hair with all her might. By the end of the video, it becomes quite evident that the cat was applying quite a lot of force in order to do this. This is because the human kept exclaiming that the cat needed to loosen her grip a little.

Watch the cat video right here:

The video was posted on Reddit a little more than eight hours ago and has received quite a lot of attention since then. The cat video has accumulated more than 2,000 upvotes. It has also received various comments from people who love cats.

“Hair is the best toy,” commented an Instagram user. “Beautiful ragdoll,” posted another individual. A third commented, “Lol.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

