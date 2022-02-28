Catto takes bike rides across the neighbourhood with her human. Watch

The videos that show beautiful moments of bonding between humans and their pet cats or dogs are always a fun and delightful watch. These are the videos that take over the Internet and make netizens say ‘aww,’ and that too, repeatedly. One such cat video was recently shared by the official page of Instagram on their app itself. It shows how a cat enjoys some bike rides.

The video opens to show the cat sitting in the basket that is attached to the front of any bike or cycle. As the video progresses. one gets to see that the cat is being simply driven across the neighbourhood. According to the caption that accompanies this cute cat video, it becomes quite evident that the cat enjoys this routine of sitting in the basket of the bike and taking a round of the neighbourhood.

The video continues and concludes to show how the cat simply looks around here and there on its round across the neighbourhood. The furry little feline can evidently be seen enjoying this activity that helps her bond with her human. “On today’s #WeeklyFluff we are sharing a magical moment with Jasmine, aka Jazzy, a Ragdoll cat who loves taking in the neighbourhood on her regular bike rides,” reads the caption of this video.

Watch the adorable cat video right here:

This video was shared on Instagram two days ago and has gone quite viral since then. The video has so far garnered more than four lakh likes and several comments from people who love cats. Many people also took to the comments section to post heart or laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

