Catto wakes human up in the cutest way possible. Watch adorable video

For people who have pets, mornings are a beautiful time. The adorable little cats and dogs often come up to their humans during this time of the day and try their level best to wake them up. This video that was posted on Reddit, shows exactly that kind of a moment where a cute catto wakes its human up with the most adorable head bumps and snuggles ever.

The video opens to show how a man is lying down on the bed as he has barely even woken up. Soon enough, viewers can see that a cat climbs on him and simply goes straight for a head bump on his chin. And this happens to be this adorable fur baby's way of lovingly waking its human up. The cat keeps bumping its head onto its human and giving him snuggles until he completely wakes up and it gets to understand that he is up.

The video concludes to show that the man who was just woken up by this adorable feline is smiling from ear to ear. The happiness in the man's face and this sweet moment of bonding with the cat, makes for a delightful watch. The person who shot this video uploaded it with a caption that reads, “This is how Cosmo wakes up my fiancé.”

Watch the cat video here:

This video was posted on the subReddit r/blackcats around two days ago. Since being posted this video has been loved by many and accumulated more than 6,500 upvotes. It has also received several comments from cat lovers.

“I get this off my cat too and my wife is super jealous. I try to stay humble, not rub it in, but it’s difficult,” posted a Redditor. “Hehehe. They love rubbing on men’s stubble/facial hair, it must feel good to the kitties. Almost makes me wish I could grow some,” commented another. “Headbutts of love. And Cosmo is so very sleek and shiny!” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?