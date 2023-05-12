CBSE 12th results: Twitter erupts in memes as class 12th board results announced

For the past week, students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have anxiously awaited the announcement of their board examination results. Today, the wait came to an end as the results for Class 12 were finally released. Students who took the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th exams can access their results on cbseresult.nic.in. The announcement of the results caused CBSE to trend on Twitter, prompting a slew of humorous reactions and memes related to the board results.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

CBSE 12th results were announced today. Many people have started sharing memes.(Twitter/@kadak_chai_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Someone shared that after the results were out, it was time for them to go underground.

A Twitter user shared how they woke up and were in shock to see the results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Twitter user shared a funny reaction upon CBSE students.

Another Twitter user shared how parents would react to CBSE results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This meme shows the reactions of toppers:

And here is a reaction that some students might relate to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A student can also use DigiLocker and UMANG apps to access the results of the CBSE board exams. The credentials needed to check CBSE results online are the board exam roll number, date of birth, school number, and admit card ID. To avoid unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE decided not to publish the names of class 10 or 12 board exam toppers.