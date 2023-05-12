Home / Trending / CBSE 12th results: Twitter erupts in memes as class 12th board results announced

CBSE 12th results: Twitter erupts in memes as class 12th board results announced

ByVrinda Jain
May 12, 2023 11:26 AM IST

CBSE has finally announced the results for class 12th board examinations. As the results are out, several people started sharing memes on Twitter.

For the past week, students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have anxiously awaited the announcement of their board examination results. Today, the wait came to an end as the results for Class 12 were finally released. Students who took the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th exams can access their results on cbseresult.nic.in. The announcement of the results caused CBSE to trend on Twitter, prompting a slew of humorous reactions and memes related to the board results.

CBSE 12th results were announced today. Many people have started sharing memes.(Twitter/@kadak_chai_)
CBSE 12th results were announced today. Many people have started sharing memes.(Twitter/@kadak_chai_)

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

Someone shared that after the results were out, it was time for them to go underground.

A Twitter user shared how they woke up and were in shock to see the results.

This Twitter user shared a funny reaction upon CBSE students.

Another Twitter user shared how parents would react to CBSE results.

This meme shows the reactions of toppers:

And here is a reaction that some students might relate to.

A student can also use DigiLocker and UMANG apps to access the results of the CBSE board exams. The credentials needed to check CBSE results online are the board exam roll number, date of birth, school number, and admit card ID. To avoid unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE decided not to publish the names of class 10 or 12 board exam toppers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exam result cbse results twitter + 1 more
cbse board exam result cbse results twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out